CCPD and Portland police work together in synthetic-drug arrest

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - CCPD and Portland police arrested a suspected synthetic cannabis dealer on Tuesday.

The Narcotics/Vice investigations division officer conducted surveillance at a hotel on the 3900 block of Surfside blvd. Investigators saw a 24-year-old man drop off two large bags of they suspected to be synthetic cannabis to a room at the hotel.

They followed the suspect after he returned to his vehicle and drove away. Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the 600 block of Powers street and found $2,500.00 in cash. Officers believed this to be proceeds of the drug deal.

While the uniform division continued to investigate the traffic stop, narcotics investigators saw Longino Castillo leave the hotel room with the bags of suspected synthetic cannabis and exit the parking lot in a vehicle driven by Justin Flores and passenger Julissa Rios.

Investigators followed the car to the same spot on Powers street where the first vehicle went and patrol officers performed another traffic stop.

Inside the vehicle officers found and seized approximately 3.5 pounds of synthetic cannabinoid. Police arrested Flores, Rios and Castillo and charged them with first-degree felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (Penalty group 2A).

The 24-year-old man in the first car was arrested in Portland for first-degree felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance by Portland Police Officers, who assisted Corpus Christi Police with this investigation.

