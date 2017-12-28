KIII
Close

CCPD breaks down traffic safety plan for New Year's Eve

The Corpus Christi Police Department is preparing for this weekend's New Years Eve celebrations and want drivers to be safe.

KIII 5:33 PM. CST December 28, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department is preparing for this weekend's New Year's Eve celebrations and want drivers to be safe.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from the CCPD headquarters with the latest on their strategy for keeping residents safe this New Year's Eve.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories