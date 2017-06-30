CCPD bust drug dealer

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Southside car break-ins
-
San Antonio police officer Miguel Moreno passes away from gunshot injuries
-
Two SAPD officers shot, one in 'grave grave' condition after shooting leaves suspect dead
-
Vibrio case confirmed in Ingleside
-
Island Report - PINS
-
People of interest in Lancaster Amber Alert
-
Battleship Texas facing funding emergency
-
Police looking for burglary suspects
-
Uber back in town
-
Texas Roadhouse gift card giveaway
More Stories
-
Ingleside teacher who contracted vibrio was fishing…Jun 30, 2017, 7:16 p.m.
-
Watch out for migrating stingrays along Gulf-side beachesJun 30, 2017, 7:14 p.m.
-
Corpus Christi police arrest 'a prolific drug dealer'Jun 30, 2017, 7:11 p.m.