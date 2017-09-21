CCPD cadets get hands-on training doing traffic control

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some Corpus Christi Police Department cadets found themselves at the center of traffic Thursday as they got some hands-on training directing traffic.

The cadets were at the intersection of Everhart and Staples directing traffic as part of their training regimen. Supervisors said it can often be one of the most stressful things a young officer has to handle, especially when dealing with frustrated drivers.

"It's been a little nerve wracking. Like, I ain't gonna lie, when I came out here we were really nervous. Kind of like we didn't know what we were getting ourselves into," Cadet Arthur Moreno said. "Now that we've experienced it, I think we've all kind of learned a lot here, and we're really excited to be out here right now."

"It's been good," Sr. Officer Carl Knapick said. "It's a good experience for them to get out here and see how it's done out here in real traffic. In real time. How to handle the situations that they have to deal with out here on the street."

This is the 76th Police Academy and there are 20 cadets currently in training.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV