CCPD cadets go through training for life and death decisions

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Every day we face decisions -- what to eat, what to wear, what car to drive -- but none of those are life and death decisions. For members of the Corpus Christi Police Department, their decisions often are just that.

That is why CCPD cadets go through extensive training so that when the time comes, they can respond properly.

Kiii News Reporter Heather Gustafson went behind the scenes Thursday as those cadets went through some special training.

(© 2017 KIII)