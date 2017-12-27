CCPD cracking down on holiday motorists

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police have already announced 22 DWI arrests over Christmas weekend, but that has not slowed down their special efforts to crack down on violators.

Although one of the busiest weekends of the year is still ahead of us, police are already outperforming focused traffic enforcement.

"It's holiday traffic. It's, you know, it's the busiest time of the year for traffic to go, and we want everybody to be safe," said Lt. Tim Frazier of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Frazier was out Wednesday looking for speeders, erratic drivers, drunk drivers, distracted drivers and any problems along the roadway.

"We're working 358 this week, for the last few weeks, because of the holidays," Frazier said. "We wanted to make sure that our officers were out, especially our traffic officers, in order to be visible for the public to know that we're there and have them slow down."

While he didn't see many speeders, he did see several distracted drivers. Most of them were on their phones, but one man had something unusual next to his face -- it turned out to be speakers.

"It's a Bluetooth speaker I got for Christmas and I was listening to music," motorist Robert Seeds said. "Still my radio."

Seeds said he did not realize he was doing something wrong.

"I didn't know you couldn't use the speaker. That's the first I heard of that," Seeds said. "I knew you couldn't use the phones. I wasn't on my phone."

Frazier said it still qualifies as an electronic device and more importantly, it is a distraction when you're holding it next to your face.

Aside from distracted drivers, Frazier said speeders are their biggest focus because most accidents that cause injury or death involve speed.

"When our officers are out here along 358, they work two-hour increments and they'll write anywhere from, they'll issue anywhere from seven to eight citations a day," Frazier said. "Now we would like to see that number drop. I know there's days when my guys go out and they say 'Hey, there was nobody speeding.' Well great. That's what we want."

Even though the majority of the stops Frazier made Wednesday were for distracted driving, police said to be extra careful, especially during this holiday week.

Residents can email saferoadsforcc@cctexas.com if they have a street or road they are concerned about and police will patrol the area.

