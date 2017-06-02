KIII
CCPD dispatcher undergoing medical emergency

A longtime Corpus Christi Police dispatcher is fighting for her life after an unexpected illness led to a rare medical discovery.

June 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A longtime Corpus Christi Police dispatcher is fighting for her life after an unexpected illness led to a rare medical discovery. She now needs a liver transplant and fast. In the meantime she is hospitalized in a coma. 
 
Our Briana Whitney spoke with her police family who is coming together to support her. 
 
If you would like to donate to Maria Sanchez's benefit fund, click here
 

