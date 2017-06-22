CCPD Drive Sober campaign runs June 24-July 5

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police announced Thursday their Independence Day Wave Project aimed at making sure drunk drivers are off our roads.

The initiative begins Saturday and will run until July 5. Officers will be working under the Texas Department of Transportation's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP, grant.

The STEP grant will reimburse overtime activities by local law enforcement to reduce the incidence of specific offenses like preventing people from driving drunk.

The Independence Day Wave will specifically target DWI and DUI of alcohol by a minor.

