CCPD hosts Annual National Night Out in Corpus Christi

Get to know your local police officers today at the Annual National Night Out (NNO) ! The drug and crime prevention event celebrated annually in our city is a night for America to stand together to strengthen police-community partnerships and to promote awareness, safety and unity in our neighborhoods.

The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) will be stationing officers throughout town and at various meeting spots for a chance to talk shop! The goal is to talk drug and crime prevention. Reach out to your neighbors tonight, call police or ask a friend where there is a local meeting taking place.

The CCPD invites local residents to join in on the fun of the NNO from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

