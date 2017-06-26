KIII
CCPD investigate child abduction as false report claim

Corpus Christi Police say they are now looking at a recent child abduction case as a possible false report.

KIII STAFF , KIII 7:24 PM. CDT June 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police say they are now looking at a recent child abduction case as a possible false report. 
 
It was Friday night when an amber alert was issued after an 11-year-old girl was reported missing near Holly Road and Sacky Drive. The child turned up safe and sound a short time later. Police now say there are not looking for suspects in the case. 

