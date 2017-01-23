CCPD Investigating after Shooting Leads Driver To Crash Vehicle

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are investigating a rollover accident they say was caused by shots being fired at the driver. The incident took place just before midnight Northbound on IH-37.

Five bullets penetrated the driver's side which police believe led the driver to crash his vehicle into a ditch. The unidentified man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Story is developing.

