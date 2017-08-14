CCPD investigating deadly shooting

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are investigating the city's latest deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place outside a bar at the intersection of Port Avenue and Horne Road. When police arrived they found one man dead at the scene.

Police have detained one man who arrived at the scene and claimed he was responsible for the shooting.

Police are investigating those claims and will continue to interview witnesses and go through surveillance video to determine if there was anyone else involved.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 KIII-TV