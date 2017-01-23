CCPD Investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are investigating a fatal accident.
That accident happened last night in the North bound lanes of the Harbor Bridge. Police say a man was walking across the bridge and was struck by a vehicle. The man did not survive his injuries.
An investigation is still underway, but police did confirm that they spoke with a driver at the scene. It is unclear whether that driver was the one that hit the man.
