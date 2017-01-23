KIII
CCPD Investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Harbor Bridge

Corpus Christi Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed on the Harbor Bridge Sunday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are investigating a fatal accident.

That accident happened last night in the North bound lanes of the Harbor Bridge. Police say a man was walking across the bridge and was struck by a vehicle. The man did not survive his injuries. 

An investigation is still underway, but police did confirm that they spoke with a driver at the scene. It is unclear whether that driver was the one that hit the man. 

 

