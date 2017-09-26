CCPD investigating fatal shooting on Leopard Street

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man around 10:45 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 4000 block of Leopard Street.

Officers were called out to the scene in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a female kneeling and crying over the male victim saying he had been shot. Corpus Christi Fire Department medics treated the victim but he succumbed to his injuries.

A couple of witnesses told police that they heard the gunshots and saw a dark colored minivan speed out of the parking lot.

Police are still investigating this shooting. If you have any information that can help them, call them at 361-886-2600.

