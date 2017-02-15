CCPD investigating fourth homicide of the year after 17 year old killed overnight

FLOUR BLUFF (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Detectives are investigating the City's fourth homicide after a 17-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Flour Bluff.

Police arrived at an apartment on Waldron Rd. Near Glenoak just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night and found a man who had been shot in the chest. Police say the victim and the shooter got into a verbal argument just before the 17-year-old was shot.

The victim, Timothy Echols Jr, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said witnesses described the suspect as a thin black male wearing glasses and say he came to the apartment. The suspect and the victim engaged in a conversation that escalated into the shooting and the suspect left the scene in a white vehicle.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter. Call detectives at 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

