CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Detectives are looking into an overnight shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

The shooting happened at the Marbella Apartment homes on Weber and Cork Dr. Thursday night when two men were shot during a home invasion.

When police arrived on scene they noticed a vehicle leaving the scene that matched the description given by a witness when they described the suspect's car.

Police stopped the car and noticed a man in his 20s who had been shot.

Police then received a call about a second shooting that happened on 4400 E Causeway Blvd where one man was shot near the water.

Police said they believe this is the other suspect from the home invasion.

The men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the gunmen involved in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help police call 361-886-2600.

(© 2017 KIII)