CCPD kicks off Click It or Ticket campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department officially kicked off this year's Click It or Ticket campaign Monday at the intersection of Weber and SPID.

The goal of the campaign is to remind drivers and passengers to buckle up or face the consequence, which could amount to fines and court costs up to $200. Officers said the campaign is working and that they see more motorists wearing their seatbelts.

