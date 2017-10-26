CCPD looking to contact person of interest

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking to make contact with a person of interest and need the public's help identifying them.

Police said the man is not a suspect and is not considered dangerous.

If you recognize him or know of his whereabouts, you are told to contact Detective Manzano at 361-886-2891.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV