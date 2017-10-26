KIII
CCPD looking to contact person of interest

The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking to make contact with the man seen in this video.

KIII 3:43 PM. CDT October 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking to make contact with a person of interest and need the public's help identifying them.

Police said the man is not a suspect and is not considered dangerous.

If you recognize him or know of his whereabouts, you are told to contact Detective Manzano at 361-886-2891.

