CCPD looking for robbery suspects

KIII NEWS - Detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department have released new information about a robbery that happened last week.

In the video they released, the suspects can be seen opening the gate of a business on Flato Rd. and driving in to the fenced off area. The suspect's vehicle enters the area and connects to a piece of industrial equipment and then drives away.

The thieves made off with with three trailers valued at over $30,000. The suspect's vehicle appears to be a ford 4-door pick with a long cargo bed.

If you have any idea who this person is, you're asked to call police.

