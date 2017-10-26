CCPD looking to contact person of interest

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
CCPD looking to contact person of interestOct 26, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
-
Trump declares public health emergency for opioidsOct 26, 2017, 5:06 a.m.
-
Todd Hunter considering run for Texas Speaker of the HouseOct 26, 2017, 12:31 p.m.