CCPD looking to identify storage unit burglary suspects

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify two men suspected of burglarizing a storage unit in the 550 block of Holly Road back on Dec. 12, 2017.

The two men were both wearing jeans and dark-colored jackets, and one of the men was holding bolt cutters. Authorities believe the two may have driven away in a four-door truck.

If you have any information that can help police, call them at 361-886-2600.

