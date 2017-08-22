CCPD looking to speak with potential witness to fatal hit-and-run

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are asking the public for help locating a potential witness to a hit-and-run crash Monday that claimed the life of one-year-old Royalty Coleman.

It was early Monday morning when a mother was pushing her one-year-old child on a stroller across Everhart and the child was struck by a passing truck. The driver did not stop, and the boy did not survive.

Police are looking for the driver or occupants of what they believe is a maroon Jeep Cherokee or similar model vehicle that was traveling down Everhart Road near Holly at around 6:43 a.m. Monday. Officers said the vehicle appeared to have a basket type extended cargo carrier mounted on the back of the car.

Authorities are looking for the vehicle because it was in close proximity of the suspect vehicle prior to the crash. The driver of the vehicle is not suspected to be involved in the crash but could have information that would be useful to investigators.

If you have any information that can help police, call 361-886-2600.

