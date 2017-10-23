CCPD maintains transparency after officer-involved shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After the Thursday night officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of Dewboy Lister, the Corpus Christi Police Department has received praise and criticism alike for the transparency they have displayed.

Peaceful protests have been held outside the police headquarters since the shooting, and officers have been out to show their commitment to keeping those exercising their First Amendment rights.

Police have shown the body cam footage of the incident to the media, but have not yet released the footage to the public. They said releasing the footage now could compromise their investigation.

The first people who were shown the video was Lister's family. Police said they would lose control of how the video was shown on TV and social media if it was released to the public. CCPD Lt. John Hooper said they could not risk tainting the opinions of potential jurors.

Hooper added that they will continue to be transparent with the public, the family, and media. The CCPD feels they have truly acted in good faith, being as transparent as possible.

Officials said the body cam will only be released to the public before a Grand Jury sees it if the Texas Attorney General mandates its release.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV