CCPD makes 10 arrests in Prostitution sting 10 Women were arrested overnight, as Corpus Christi Police conducted a major prostitution sting. Their bonds were set between $500 and $2,500. Prostitution is a misdemeanor crime. KIII 6:15 PM. CST December 21, 2016
