KIII
Close

CCPD makes 10 arrests in Prostitution sting

10 Women were arrested overnight, as Corpus Christi Police conducted a major prostitution sting. Their bonds were set between $500 and $2,500. Prostitution is a misdemeanor crime.

KIII 6:15 PM. CST December 21, 2016

KIII NEWS - 10 Women were arrested overnight, as Corpus Christi Police conducted a major prostitution sting.

Their bonds were set between $500 and $2,500. Prostitution is a misdemeanor crime.
 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories