CCPD motorcycle officer involved in accident on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi Police Department motorcycle officer was involved in an accident just before 2 p.m. Wednesday on westbound SPID at Ennis Joslin, resulting in a closure of the freeway.

Witnesses told 3News the officer was entering the freeway with his lights and sirens on when he lost control of the bike. Police shut down the westbound lanes of SPID from Flour Bluff Drive to Ennis Joslin.

CCPD has not released any official statement at this time. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

