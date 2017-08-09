CCPD motorcycle unit involved in accident along Ayers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi Police Motorcycle unit involved in an accident, fortunately no one was injured. It happened just before 1:30PM on Wednesday.

Nate Hicks says he was making some repairs to the bike at the Corpus Christi Cycle Plaza and took it for a test drive to make sure it was running properly. The driver of a vehicle was pulling out of the intersection of Sacky and Ayers and the two vehicles collided.

The bike slid about 100 feet, with the driver. Hicks was not hurt in the accident and the bike was towed back to the repair shop. As for the driver of the vehicle, she was given a citation for failure to yield the right of way.

