CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A little after 10 p.m. Saturday evening, a CCPD officer was struck by a vehicle on Highway 358 while responding to a minor accident westbound by the Greenwood exit.

The driver who hit the officer was allegedly driving under the influence, according to police.

The CCPD officer sustained a broken leg and was taken to nearby hospital for emergency surgery and is expected to be ok.

The driver was arrested and faces intoxicated assault charges.

