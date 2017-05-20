CCPD Officer Hit by Car During Beach to Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A CCPD Officer was seriously injured while riding his motorcycle on the Causeway.
It all happened during the Beach to Bay Relay Marathon. Lieutenant Frazier says the officer was hit when a driver merged into a lane without checking behind her. She was cited on scene for an unsafe lane change.
Senior Officer Lance "Doc" Ellis, was taken to a nearby hospital with a broken leg and other significant but non-life threatening injuries.
