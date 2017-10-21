CCPD Officer lends helping hand

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Senior Officer Kirk Stowers has seen many things throughout his career as a Corpus Christi Police Officer. Earlier this week Stower's mission as a police officer to not only protect the community but to serve was called into action.

While patrolling the city's east side Stowers came across a struggling Corpus Christi resident. He noticed the woman had severe damage to her back garage, and was having difficulties clearing the wreckage of Hurricane Harvey. Officer Stowers decided to make it his mission to help out the resident. He says typically people think of police officers protecting the community but they're also here to help.

With the help of other CCPD officers, Officer Stowers set up a team to go out to the women's residence and begin cleaning up the garage, as well as the backyard of the home. Stowers was able to secure a dumpster to dispose of the clean-up. Although the damages are significant, the Senior Officer pledges not to stop until the job is complete, even if it means volunteering on his days off.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV