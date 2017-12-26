CCPD officer recovering after being hit by DWI suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department has identified the officer who was injured Saturday ina crash with a suspected drunk driver.

Officers said it was around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when Officer Thomas Zirkle was directing traffic at a crash scene in the 1100 block of westbound Highway 358 when he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver, 24-year-old Orelvis Lopez, was arrested for intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Officer Zirkle is currently recovering from his injuries in an area hospital.

