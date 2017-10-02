CCPD officer remains hospitalized after crash

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi police officer is still recovering in the hospital after he and another officer were involved in an accident around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

The officers were on their way to a disturbance call when they were hit by a red sport utility vehicle that ran a stop sign at Gollihar and Christie, near Ayers.

The driver of the SUV, 23-year-old Amos Cantu, was charged with intoxication assault and driving with an invalid license.

One of the officers remains hospitalized with some broken bones. The other officer has since been released.

