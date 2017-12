Police lights.

CORPUS CHIRSITI (KIII NEWS) - According to authorities a Corpus Christi Police officer was hit by an intoxicated driver Saturday night around 10 p.m. The accident occurred on the 1100 block of Hwy 358. At the time of the accident the officer was said to have been assisting in another auto accident, when the 24 year old clipped a vehicle and lost control of his automobile and ran over the officer.

The officer is said to have suffered serious leg injuries following the accident, and was transported to a near by medical facility. The suspect in the accident has been arrested, and charged with Intoxication assault on a peace officer.

