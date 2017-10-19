CCPD officers participate in National Family Violence Warrant Round Up

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Several members of the community along with the Corpus Christi Police Department are trying to get the message out that October is National Family Violence Awareness Month.

The CCPD took part Thursday in a national mission to help make sure those who have committed a crime involving family violence will be held accountable. It's known as the National Family Violence Warrant Round Up, where police agencies across the country attempt to serve outstanding family violence warrants.

On Thursday, 57 attempts to serve warrants were made in Corpus Christi, but only four were served.

Kiii News Reporter Michelle Pedraza was with CCPD Sr. Officer Javier Cantu and his partner as they served two of the warrants Thursday. Some who were stopped were not very happy.

The first offender was a juvenile, and the second a man wanted for not paying child support. During the second stop, officers found marijuana in the suspect's vehicle.

"He has enough money to pay for MJ but not enough to pay child support," Cantu said. "He's upset with us for doing our job, because he doesn't want to do his."

Police took him to the City Detention Center.

Officers said the warrant roundups send a message:

"If you have a warrant, and most have, go turn yourself in and get it taken care of," Cantu said.

Last year, 441 law enforcement agencies from 45 different states participated, and more than 14,000 warrants were served.

