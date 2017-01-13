CCPD Operations focus on Synthetic Drug Use

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department arrested 16 people during in one week for the distribution of synthetic drugs.

CCPD says the side effects of the drug can cause serious health risks.

Commander Todd Green with CCPD says some side effects include headaches, chest pain, disorientation, and in some cases death.

Dealing synthetic marijuana could carry a 99 year sentence for those who are convicted.

For more information visit: https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/drugfacts/synthetic-cannabinoids

