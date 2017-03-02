CCPD release vehicle photo wanted in connection to attempted kidnapping case

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police have released photos of a vehicle they believe is connected to an attempted abduction Thursday morning. The vehicle is described as a newer model dark grey 4-door car with shiny chrome rims. Police say the victim was walking in her neighborhood when she bumped into the suspect. The suspect than grabbed the women and attempted to get her into his car.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30-40 years of age, 6'1″-6'4″ tall and weighing between 230-240 pound. The suspect was last seen wearing a green shirt with a logo on the front and green shorts.

