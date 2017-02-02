CCPD remembers fallen Senior Officer Juan Rincon Prieto

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department remembers Senior Officer Juan Rincon Prieto and his line of duty death on Feb. 2, 1993.

Officer Prieto was directing traffic at Up River Road and Suntide when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck. Prieto had served in the CCPD for 27 years and was survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

A park on Woodland Creek Drive in Corpus Christi near Callicoate Road is named Senior Officer Prieto Park in his memory.

