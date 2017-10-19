KIII
CCPD responding to a shooting near the west side

Corpus Christi Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened on the city's westside at the 2800 block of Minton Street near the intersection of Palm Drive.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened on the city's west side at the 2800 block of Minton near the intersection of Palm Drive.

Kiii does know that a police officer shot one suspect in the chest and a police chase led them to the location.

Other information is still unknown but stay with Kiii for the latest update. 

