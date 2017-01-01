CCPD Responds to Hundreds of New Years Eve Calls

CORPUS CHRISTI (CCPD) - During the 24 hour period of New Years Eve to New Years Day, Corpus Christi police activity included:



567 fireworks complaints;

71 complaints of discharging firearms inside the city limits;

85 people Arrested (overall);

52 Vehicle Crashes reported;

185 disturbance complaints.

13 people were arrested for intoxicated driving.

1 person was injured in a crash caused by an intoxicated driver.

9 people were arrested for Driving While Intoxicated as a first offense;

3 people arrested for Driving While Intoxicated with over twice the legal limit;

1 person was arrested for Intoxicated Assault.

23 people were arrested for Public Intoxication.