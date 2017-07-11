CCPD says driver fatigue led to SPID accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police Officers say driver fatigue led to an early Tuesday morning accident along South Padre Island Drive near Bear Lane.

It happened just after 7:00AM Tuesday when the driver of a work truck began to swerve eventually driving off of the roadway. The driver overcorrected the wheel and lost control, that's when the truck slammed into the guardrail barrier.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver was not given a ticket and no injuries were reported. Traffic was stalled in the area for about an hour while crews worked to clear the crash.

© 2017 KIII-TV