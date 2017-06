System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department are going door to door in the Molina neighborhood searching for the family of a missing girl.

The 2-year-old was found wandering at 5:30 this morning. Officers say the little girl is frightened but in good condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the latest.

