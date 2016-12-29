CCPD: Searching for men who robbed a local pharmacy

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are searching for three men they say robbed a local pharmacy. That robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kelly's Pharmacy and Compound on Everhart near South Alameda.

An employee told investigators three men armed with handguns ran into the store demanding cash and drugs. Investigators say the men were wearing masks and hoodies.

Then men got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.