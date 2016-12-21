CCPD searching for suspect who robbed a Stripes store at knifepoint

KIII NEWS - Corpus Christi Police are searching for a man that robbed a local convenience store Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the Stripes store on Nueces Bay blvd. was robbed just before 2 p.m. They say the suspect was standing in line when he pulled out a knife and demanded cash. He got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a heavy set Hispanic male, wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Call police at 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.