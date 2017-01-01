CCPD searching for Yeti thieves

(Photo: Adamez, Carlos)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Corpus Christi police are searching for suspects in the theft of Yeti coolers from the local Academy on SPID.

The crime took place in late October. Three suspects walked into the store and stole $1600 worth of Yeti coolers. An employee tells police that two men and a woman entered the store together, then the woman left the store while the two men took Yeti coolers and walked out the back door of the store without paying for the coolers. The three suspects then left the area in a dark, four door car.