CCPD seeking to file charges against 11-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police officials said they have turned over paperwork to the District Attorney's office seeking to file charges against an 11-year-old girl for filing a false police report.

It was June 23 when police say an 11-year-old girl was reported missing in the area of Holly and Sacky Drive, near the Corpus Christi Trade Center.

Police began looking for her and her supposed abductor, but moments after an Amber Alert was issued, she turned up safe and sound near her home.

Authorities said it turns out it was a made up story and they have now filed their case against that child.

District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said his office will review the case and take appropriate action. If the case does move forward, it would be referred to juvenile court.

