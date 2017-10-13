CCPD senior officer promoted to lieutenant

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Years of hard work and dedication paid off Friday for one Corpus Christi police officer.

Friends and family of CCPD Sr. Officer Trenade Paddock gathered to congratulate her as she was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

A mother of four, Lt. Paddock said she has aimed to be lieutenant since joining the force. She was one of more than 40 candidates for the position and said it was not easy. She still had to perform all her duties while working toward her promotion.

"Right now I'm embracing the lieutenant part, and maybe in the future, maybe I'll try out for captain," Paddock said. "But right now I am really excited about the opportunity."

Paddock will be leading officers in the Flour Bluff area.

