CCPD talks rise of hit and run accidents

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police said there are more hit and runs so far this year than the same time last year, and that's including property damage, non-fatal and fatal auto pedestrian accidents.

Police said an increase in penalties has had little or no impact on the number of drivers involved in hit and runs.

According to the CCPD's traffic division, there are seven or eight hit and runs a day, mainly involving property damage.

So far this year, there have been 269 hit and runs reported. At this same time last year, 223 hit and runs had been reported.

Last year there was a total of 2,854 hit and runs, including nine auto pedestrian deaths.

Kiii News Reporter Brian Burns looked into these numbers and went Live with more details.

