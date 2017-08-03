CCPD thanks HEB for Operation Safe Return donation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department is hosting their sixth annual Operation Safe Return back-to-school health and safety fair Saturday, Aug. 12, and on Wednesday they received a donation from HEB.

CCPD thanked HEB for their donation in a Facebook post with photos of officers hauling boxes.

The goal of Operation Safe Return is to provide every child with the chance to receive school supplies and get valuable safety information for the upcoming school year. Last year, the CCPD welcomed 8,000 guests and more than 100 vendors.

This years event will include free basic school supplies, sports physicals, immunizations and other giveaways.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the American Bank Center Exhibit Hall.

Kiii-TV is a proud sponsor of Operation Safe Return.

