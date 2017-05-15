CCPD Uses Geocatching Methods To Find Distracted Drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police have been tweeting out city coordinates where they target distracted and aggressive drivers.

The last location tweeted was last Friday on south Alameda street

The social media campaign is based of the popular game geocatching where drivers to look for hidden objects around the town.

The CCPD twitter page is active through out all hours of the day with close to 30,000 followers and over 8,000 tweets.

© 2017 KIII-TV