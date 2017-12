CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi Police Officer is spending the holidays recovering from an accident that happened Saturday night.

CCPD says the officer was clearing a minor accident on the highway when a drunk driver hit another car and then struck that officer.

The officers is said to be doing ok, he suffered a broken leg and was immediately rushed into surgery.

Police saying he is very lucky to be alive due to the nature of the incident.

Now the driver who hit the officer, a 25-year-old man faces charges of intoxicated assault of peace officer.

Officials say the driver was headed down 358 westbound near the Westpoint road exit.

The freeway was closed off for some time as officers investigated the scene.

The 25-year-old driver was detained at the scene and was the only occupant in the vehicle.

© 2017 KIII-TV