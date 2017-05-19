CCRTA celebrates year anniversary in new building

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS)OFFICIALS WITH - Officials with the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority are celebrating their first year in their new building.
The new facility on Staples and Leopard near City Hall cost nearly 23-million dollars in renovations. Part of the makeover included new technology such as an app to help riders plan their trip ahead of schedule.
Officials will be hosting a tenant breakfast in honor of this one-year anniversary.
The party starts at 9:30 a.m.
